Advertisement

JMU alums promote fitness in the Valley

VA Momentum
VA Momentum(Mike and Erin Lee | VA Momentum)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local organization in the Valley is giving residents the chance to stay healthy.

Founded in 2012, VA Momentum hosts community-based running events that promote fitness and fun. After graduating from James Madison University, co-founders Kevin Gibson and Alan Maynard bonded over their passions for exercise and entrepreneurship.

VA Momentum welcomes athletes of all ages and abilities to participate in inclusive events that emphasize the value of wellness in welcoming atmospheres.

“It’s about community, whether you’re at an event to be inspired or to inspire someone else,” said Gibson.

This spring, VA Momentum is partnering with Rockingham County Parks and Recreation for a new event. In the meantime, the organization is hosting virtual challenges for the community.

Additional information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulated snow will continue to impact the area this afternoon
Despite snow ending, impacts continue
KN95 mask
UVA Health doctors encourage upgrading your masks with omicron
First baby born at Augusta Health in 2022.
Augusta Health welcomes first baby of 2022
Photo of Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Ezra's loved ones gathered on Saturday to remember his life. (WHSV)
Community members gather in Waynesboro to remember young man who died in car crash

Latest News

A snow day at the Hickey Family Farm
Augusta County family shows what a snow day looks like on their farm
Red Cross: blood supply at 10 year low
Red Cross: Blood supply still low
CSHD snow day updates to COVID-19 testing clinics
Local COVID-19 testing clinics resume Tuesday, Thursday
Evening Forecast 1-3-22
Evening Forecast 1-3-22