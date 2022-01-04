JMU basketball teams planning for return to action

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s and women’s basketball teams are planning to play games later this week.

Neither squad has played since before Christmas with COVID-19 impacting the Dukes’ schedules. The men’s squad last played on December 11 while the women’s most recent game took place on December 20.

Five consecutive games have been canceled or rescheduled for the JMU men, the last four due to an outbreak within the Dukes’ program. Head coach Mark Byington says JMU has not had more than seven scholarship players available to practice since December 26.

“That’s been a challenge,” said Byington. “Maybe we’ll get there by Friday. It’s kind of a date we are hoping that we can kind of have eight, nine, ten guys in practice.”

Byington says JMU is planning to host Hofstra Sunday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center. The Dukes are expected to have a limited roster against the Pride. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m.

As for the JMU women, head coach Sean O’Regan says the Dukes are “full go” as of Tuesday afternoon with only one player currently out due to COVID-19.

“We have enough to play thank god and I appreciate every moment that I get to coach them,” said O’Regan. “But just like everybody, it seems like everybody in the country, you’re dealing with some uncertainty on a day-to-day basis.”

The Dukes have had two games recently postponed due to COVID-19 issues but they are planning to host William & Mary (Friday) and Elon (Sunday) this weekend. Friday’s game against William & Mary is scheduled for 7 p.m. while Sunday’s game against Phoenix is set for 1 p.m.

