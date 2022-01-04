Local COVID-19 testing clinics resume Tuesday, Thursday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday’s inclement weather forced the Central Shenandoah Health District to cancel its weekly COVID-19 testing clinic, but you can still stop by for a rescheduled clinic on Tuesday.

Clinics this week are happening at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Jordi Shelton, the health district’s spokesperson, said wait times for a test can be up to an hour but depends on how many people show up.

“We try our best to move folks through as efficiently as we can. We’ve got it down to a pretty good system,” Shelton said. “We’ve been testing now for quite some time during the duration of the pandemic, so I think the important thing is to seek out this testing as soon as you need it.”

She said the health district has yet to turn someone away because of a lack of testing supplies.

Last week, the health district added an additional clinic due to high demand and ended up performing 500 COVID-19 tests in the days following the holiday weekend.

🚨TIME CHANGE! Tomorrow's (January 4) testing clinic at Hillandale Park will now take place from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. due to... Posted by Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) on Monday, January 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.