Local organization provides mental health support

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The new year has begun, yet the pandemic continues to impact life in the Shenandoah Valley and beyond.

Mental Health America of Augusta offers support for residents of all ages. The organization is especially focused on serving young members in the community.

“We are in the midst of a youth mental health youth crisis,” said MHA of Augusta County executive director Bruce Blair. “We offer community support and allow people to see that they’re not alone.”

This year, the organization will be bringing evidence-based programs to youth and families. MHA of Augusta County also plans to continue initiatives that inform and support the local community.

Additional information, including a full list of resources at MHA, can be found here.

