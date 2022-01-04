Advertisement

MRRJ making operational changes due to COVID outbreak

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Middle River Regional Jail has seen an uptick in the number of staff and inmates testing positive for COVID-19.

MRRJ Superintendent Jeffery L. Newton announced he has directed the following operational changes:

  • Cancel all family visitation
  • Cancel all inmate programs
  • Limit inmate movement to absolute minimum
  • No change to attorney/client visitation

MRRJ will revisit these operational changes in 30 days.

