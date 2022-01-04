MRRJ making operational changes due to COVID outbreak

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Middle River Regional Jail has seen an uptick in the number of staff and inmates testing positive for COVID-19.

MRRJ Superintendent Jeffery L. Newton announced he has directed the following operational changes:

Cancel all family visitation

Cancel all inmate programs

Limit inmate movement to absolute minimum

No change to attorney/client visitation

MRRJ will revisit these operational changes in 30 days.

