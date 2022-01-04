MRRJ making operational changes due to COVID outbreak
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Middle River Regional Jail has seen an uptick in the number of staff and inmates testing positive for COVID-19.
MRRJ Superintendent Jeffery L. Newton announced he has directed the following operational changes:
- Cancel all family visitation
- Cancel all inmate programs
- Limit inmate movement to absolute minimum
- No change to attorney/client visitation
MRRJ will revisit these operational changes in 30 days.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.