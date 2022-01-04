Page County ECC experiencing issues, impact on 911 calls

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Page County Emergency Communications Center has announced that CenturyLink/Lumen is experiencing issues that are affecting 911 lines in the county.

If you call 911, you may be re-routed to one of the Page County ECC administrative lines. Please press the option to get to the dispatch center.

If you are unable to call 911, call (540) 843-0911 to speak with the dispatcher on duty.

CenturyLink/Lumen is aware of the issues, and they are working to fix them. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.