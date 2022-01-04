Advertisement

Red Cross: Blood supply still low

Red Cross: blood supply at 10 year low
Red Cross: blood supply at 10 year low(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Blood supply in the commonwealth of Virginia is at a 10 year low.

Jonathan McNamara, communications director with the Red Cross in Virginia, said first-time blood donors are down about 41% across the state. He said they like to have about a five-day supply of blood, but right now that’s not the case.

“We like to have about a five day supply of those key blood types on hand and any given day now, we’re seeing less than a half a day supply and that puts not only a stress on the Red Cross, but it puts a stress on those area hospitals that are already dealing with challenges with COVID-19,” McNamara said.

McNamara said each donation can save multiple lives, so it’s important to have enough blood on the shelves.

“Maybe it’s a mother who has complications after childbirth, it’s a patient dealing with cancer, it’s a trauma victim who comes into an emergency room unexpected, multiple ways that each and every one of us may need blood in our lives, and we want to make sure that we have enough on the shelves so our hospital partners and our nurses and doctors have the resources they need,” McNamara said.

He added the Red Cross is also in need of volunteers, as many have been deployed to Kentucky to help with the tornado response.

If you do roll up your sleeve and donate, you could even win Super Bowl tickets. You can find more information on donating and how to enter the contest here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulated snow will continue to impact the area this afternoon
Despite snow ending, impacts continue
KN95 mask
UVA Health doctors encourage upgrading your masks with omicron
First baby born at Augusta Health in 2022.
Augusta Health welcomes first baby of 2022
Photo of Cassie Sheetz
WV State Police: Remains found believed to be Cassie Sheetz
Ezra's loved ones gathered on Saturday to remember his life. (WHSV)
Community members gather in Waynesboro to remember young man who died in car crash

Latest News

VA Momentum
JMU alums promote fitness in the Valley
A snow day at the Hickey Family Farm
Augusta County family shows what a snow day looks like on their farm
CSHD snow day updates to COVID-19 testing clinics
Local COVID-19 testing clinics resume Tuesday, Thursday
Evening Forecast 1-3-22
Evening Forecast 1-3-22