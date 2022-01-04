Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for felony larceny

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Officials report that on January 3, 2022, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon L. Showman with two counts of felony larceny.

The first count is for possession of a stolen Ford F250 out of Rockingham County and the second is for the theft of a Dodge Ram 1500 out of Shenandoah County.

The suspect is being held in Rockingham County Jail without bond as deputies continue to investigate.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is also still trying to locate the stolen silver 2002 Dodge Ram 1500.

If you have any information regarding this vehicle, please contact Investigator J. Cowgill at (540) 459-6100.

