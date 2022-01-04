Advertisement

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for felony larceny

the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon L. Showman with two counts of felony...
the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon L. Showman with two counts of felony larceny.(Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Officials report that on January 3, 2022, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon L. Showman with two counts of felony larceny.

The first count is for possession of a stolen Ford F250 out of Rockingham County and the second is for the theft of a Dodge Ram 1500 out of Shenandoah County.

The suspect is being held in Rockingham County Jail without bond as deputies continue to investigate.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is also still trying to locate the stolen silver 2002 Dodge Ram 1500.

If you have any information regarding this vehicle, please contact Investigator J. Cowgill at (540) 459-6100.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is also still trying to locate the stolen 2002 Dodge Ram...
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is also still trying to locate the stolen 2002 Dodge Ram 1500, silver in color. (Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KN95 mask
UVA Health doctors encourage upgrading your masks with omicron
Middle River Regional Jail
Inmate identified in MRRJ death investigation
A look at conditions today from US-29 in Nelson County
VSP responding to 2,000 calls for service, motorists should still avoid roads
Delays and closings in the Valley due to snow

Latest News

Harrisonburg Fire Department and departments throughout Rockingham County responded to the scene.
Crews respond to structure fire in Keezletown
Northam says a series of accidents, along with downed trees have hampered the state’s response...
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm
Shenandoah National Park reports missing woman
Shenandoah National Park reports missing woman
File photo of a COVID-19 vaccine
CDC recommends Pfizer booster at 5 months, additional primary dose for certain immunocompromised children