Shenandoah National Park reports missing woman

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park officials took to social media to report a missing woman, 33-year-old Britney N. Pulley.

Pulley was last seen Dec. 24, 2021 hiking north on the Appalachian Trail from McCormick Gap at mile 102. SNP says she has black hair, green eyes and a fair complexion. She is 5′8′' and weighs approximately 130 lb.

She may be wearing a black coat, navy beanie and black gloves. SNP adds she may be equipped with a blue/gray Ozark trail 1-person tent, a green Teton 65L backpack and a WACOOL hydration pack.

If you have seen this woman or have any information on her disappearance, please contact Shenandoah National Park at (540) 999-3422 or email SHEN_communication@nps.gov.

