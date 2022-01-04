VSP provides update on crash and disabled vehicle statistics for storm aftermath

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - From 12:01 a.m. through 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, Virginia State Police troopers say they have responded to 43 traffic crashes and 111 disabled vehicles.

In addition to those numbers and as of 10 a.m., Virginia State Police are currently on scene of 14 traffic crashes statewide and responding to/aiding 44 disabled vehicles.

The disabled numbers do not reflect those vehicles stuck in the impacted stretch of I-95 near Fredericksburg, troopers say. The majority of the crashes continue to be only damage to vehicles. There have been few injuries and no reported traffic deaths related to the winter storm.

From 12:01 a.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Police have responded to and cleared:

Richmond Division : 27 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division : 11 Disabled Vehicles & 4 Traffic Crashes

Efforts remain underway by VDOT, VSP and local response agencies to continue operations to clear I-95 in the Fredericksburg region of stuck and disabled vehicles. Also to note:

· There have been no reported crashes within the impacted stretch of Interstate 95.

· Motorists traveling Interstate 95 today are advised to identify alternate routes before they reach the Interstate closures. For those heading south, the interstate is closed at Exit 152 (Dumfries Road) in Prince William County. For those heading north, the interstate is closed at Exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County. Those locations are currently experiencing congestion resulting from drivers not exiting the interstate at earlier opportunities.

· In Prince William County, local fire and EMS are utilizing the Express Lanes to reach stranded motorists and provide water, snacks and gas to those in need.

Appomattox Division : 13 Disabled Vehicles & 8 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division : 7 Disabled Vehicles & 4 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division : 15 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division : 13 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division : 25 Disabled Vehicles & 12 Traffic Crashes

VSP is still advising motorists to avoid traveling on Interstate 95 through the Fredericksburg region, as well as other primary and secondary roadways that are still snow covered and/or blocked by downed trees and debris. If you must travel today:

Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.

Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle - car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.

Use your headlights - in rain AND snow.

Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.

Buckle Up.

Avoid distractions - put down the phone.

Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please keep these lines open for emergency calls.

