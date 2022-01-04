Advertisement

Winter weather delays some trash and tree pickup in Harrisonburg

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Works is asking Harrisonburg residents to place their live Christmas and holiday trees out for collection on their regularly scheduled bulk-yard debris collection day instead of during the previously scheduled collection this week.

Due to winter weather conditions experienced Monday and the potential for additional weather-related needs later this week, the Public Works Street Department will be unable to collect trees as planned Jan. 5-7.

Instead, live trees that have been cleared of all lights and ornaments will be collected on future bulk/yard debris collection days. You can find your day here.

Trees also can be brought to the Harrisonburg Recycling Convenience Center at 2055 Beery Road during operation hours of Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Due to lingering road condition issues on some residential streets related to Monday’s snow, trash collection was not completed for all customers who receive Tuesday sanitation service. Those customers will receive service on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KN95 mask
UVA Health doctors encourage upgrading your masks with omicron
Middle River Regional Jail
Inmate identified in MRRJ death investigation
A look at conditions today from US-29 in Nelson County
VSP responding to 2,000 calls for service, motorists should still avoid roads
Delays and closings in the Valley due to snow

Latest News

Evening Forecast 1-4-21
Evening Forecast 1-4-21
Brent Berry Food Drive wraps up with record numbers
Brent Berry Food Drive wraps up with record numbers
VDH provides update on COVID testing efforts as demand continues to increase
VDH provides update on COVID testing efforts as demand continues to increase
colby meat processing story
colby meat processing story
Middle River speaks on mental health in incarcerated populations
Middle River speaks on mental health in incarcerated populations