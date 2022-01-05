Anicira offering free neuter surgeries to 100 cats

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Anicira Veterinary Center is offering free neuter surgeries to 100 male cats residing in Harrisonburg or Rockingham County. Cats will also receive a free rabies vaccine, combo vaccine and microchip, according to a press release from the nonprofit.

The Happy Neuter Year event will take place January 18, 2022 and aims to reduce the number of homeless cats entering local shelters.

Appointments are expected to fill quickly so pet owners are encouraged to email Anicira Veterinary Center at harrisonburg@anicira.org to make an appointment.

“The significant number of homeless cats is a concern in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area. By spaying an neutering their pets, pet parents can help reduce the number of homeless cats entering animal shelters,” said Cate Lemmond, President and CEO of Anicira.

The event is limited to residents of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Each household may have up to five cats neutered during this event.

