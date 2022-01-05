Another round of snow on the way

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More snow on the way for Thursday night. Timing the start of the snow is key for temperatures and how much snow we will see.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER NIGHT and MORNING for snow Thursday night and Friday morning for icy roads and delays early Friday.

For Thursday morning, expect some sunshine and it will be cold with temperatures slowly rising in the 30s. More clouds through the afternoon. Still cool. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. A few areas on the Valley at 40 degrees.

Snow showers move in from west to east around and after sunset. This will impact the evening commute meaning slick roads and slow travel.

An earlier arrival time, means starting with a wetter snow and overall snow would be the lower end of the snowfall range. A later arrival time closer to 6/7 pm would mean a drier snow, fluffier snow with colder temperatures and the higher snowfall range would be more likely. This is less liquid than the previous event on Monday meaning less available moisture.

Right now arrival time is expected to be after about 4/5pm for our West Virginia locations. Closer to 5-6pm for the Valley.

Expect snow, heavy at times through the entire evening. Avoid the roads during this time. Temperatures will cool below freezing, there will be slick areas and road crews will be working hard to keep the roads clear.

Snow will taper off west to east between about midnight and 3 am Friday morning. (Except for the Allegheny mountains where snow will continue into Friday).

Cold temperatures overnight means roads can be much more slick. There will be several inches of snow across the area but dry by Friday morning. A cold night regardless with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Slick roads, plenty of ice.

Power outages are also possible but high wind is not a factor. Expect delays and closures into Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Expect a very icy morning even though no snow is falling. Temperatures will start in the low 20s meaning there will be widespread icy roads. Turning windy and staying mostly cloudy and cold for the day. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Plenty of icy at night as well.

