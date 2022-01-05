Advertisement

Area crashes to watch out for Wednesday

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation reports that on VA-254 in Augusta County, near Miss Phillips Rd; Rt. 708N/S (Augusta County), motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle crash.

All east lanes are closed.

On I-81 at mile marker 296 in Shenandoah County, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash.

The south left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 2.0 miles.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

