COVID-19 testing site moves to University Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central Shenandoah Health District’s COVID-19 testing event scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. will take place at JMU University Park instead of Hillandale Park.

The free testing event is for those who have been exposed to or are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Health officials ask that you do not show up prior to the start time of the clinic. For more information, check the flyer.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.