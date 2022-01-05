Advertisement

COVID-19 testing site moves to University Park

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central Shenandoah Health District’s COVID-19 testing event scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6, from 9 to 11 a.m. will take place at JMU University Park instead of Hillandale Park.

The free testing event is for those who have been exposed to or are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Health officials ask that you do not show up prior to the start time of the clinic. For more information, check the flyer.

