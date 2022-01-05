Deputies respond to Rockingham County crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson says deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the intersection of Spotswood Trail and Blazer Drive.

Hutcheson says the crash was completely unrelated to school traffic, and both vehicles were westbound.

The Hummer reportedly made an improper lane change in front of a two-door passenger vehicle, causing both vehicles crashed into the grassy right shoulder of the road.

The driver of the Hummer was charged with improper lane change, and was transported to RMH along with one adult female passenger with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the two door-vehicle was not injured.

