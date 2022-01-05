Advertisement

Eastern Mennonite University emphasizes community

Eastern Mennonite University
Eastern Mennonite University(Macson McGuigan | Eastern Mennonite University)
By Peri Sheinin
Jan. 4, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local university is fostering a sense of community on campus.

Eastern Mennonite University is using the new year to focus on its purpose of support and unity, especially while its students are physically distant.

“Leading together has proven to be extremely important during this time,” said Mary Jensen, EMU Vice President for Enrollment and Strategic Growth. “You have to work hard to create a sense of community, connection, and support.”

EMU aims to prioritize the well-being of its students while they continue their academic journeys this spring.

