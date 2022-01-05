Advertisement

Fire in Elkton deemed arson

A mobile home in Elkton was destroyed after a fire Christmas morning.
A mobile home in Elkton was destroyed after a fire Christmas morning.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County investigators say a Christmas morning fire that destroyed a mobile home was arson.

It happened along Leisure Living Drive in Elkton. Fire crews responded just before 4 a.m. Dec. 25.

Deputy Marshal Joseph Mullens said Jacob Henry Lilly, of Grottoes, has been charged with arson. Mullens said there was an altercation on Christmas Eve involving the person living at the home.

Mullens said they were able to rule out accidental causes of fire after a brief investigation.

“Our assessment of the scene, looking at multiple factors, we were able to rule out accidental fire causes rapidly, and concentrated on the possibility that this was an arson fire,” Mullens said.

However, the initial investigation and subsequent investigations remain ongoing.

“The investigation is still ongoing. We’re still looking at the possibility of pressing more charges in line with the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office,” Mullens said.

He asks anyone with information on the Christmas morning fire on Leisure Drive to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 564-3175.

