Advertisement

Harrisonburg man arrested, charged after armed bank robbery

The suspect was identified as Charles Hood, 62, of Harrisonburg who was wanted on an...
The suspect was identified as Charles Hood, 62, of Harrisonburg who was wanted on an outstanding probation violation.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man already wanted by police was arrested after an armed bank robbery in Harrisonburg on Tuesday.

Harrisonburg police officers responded to First Citizens Bank along University Boulevard for a report of an armed robbery around 3:55 p.m. According to police, a man showed a handgun and demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount before taking off on a bicycle.

Police said they began searching the area and 45 minutes later, they found a man matching the description who had evidence related to the crime including money which appeared stolen from the bank.

The suspect was identified as Charles Hood, 62, of Harrisonburg who was wanted on an outstanding probation violation.

Hood faces several charges including entering a bank armed to commit felony, robbery using a firearm and possesion of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hood is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.

Police said there were no injuries during the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KN95 mask
UVA Health doctors encourage upgrading your masks with omicron
Middle River Regional Jail
Inmate identified in MRRJ death investigation
A look at conditions today from US-29 in Nelson County
VSP responding to 2,000 calls for service, motorists should still avoid roads
Shenandoah National Park reports missing woman
Shenandoah National Park reports missing woman

Latest News

A portion of I-95 in Caroline County being cleared.
‘I felt like I was stuck in a movie’: Crews rescue last group of people stranded on I-95, interstate reopens
Eastern Mennonite University
Eastern Mennonite University emphasizes community
Friendly City Food Co-op
Harrisonburg market’s campaign helps community with healthy eating resolutions
On Monday, President Joe Biden proposed a plan that would use one billion dollars of American...
Proposal to increase competition in meat industry could benefit valley farmers