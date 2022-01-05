Harrisonburg man arrested, charged after armed bank robbery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man already wanted by police was arrested after an armed bank robbery in Harrisonburg on Tuesday.

Harrisonburg police officers responded to First Citizens Bank along University Boulevard for a report of an armed robbery around 3:55 p.m. According to police, a man showed a handgun and demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount before taking off on a bicycle.

Police said they began searching the area and 45 minutes later, they found a man matching the description who had evidence related to the crime including money which appeared stolen from the bank.

The suspect was identified as Charles Hood, 62, of Harrisonburg who was wanted on an outstanding probation violation.

Hood faces several charges including entering a bank armed to commit felony, robbery using a firearm and possesion of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hood is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Regional Jail.

Police said there were no injuries during the incident.

