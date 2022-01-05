Advertisement

Harrisonburg market’s campaign helps community with healthy eating resolutions

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local market is helping shoppers select healthy foods in the new year.

Friendly City Food Co-op is running a Resolution Boost campaign to encourage mindful choices. The in-store challenge rewards customers for choosing vegetables as well as leading an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

“Enjoy food; don’t be afraid of it,” said Friendly City Food Co-op brand manager Lindsay Denny. “There are lots of delicious foods that are good for you. We can help in your quest to live a healthier life.”

Customers can enter the Resolution Boost challenge by filling out an entry form while shopping. Additional information can be found here.

