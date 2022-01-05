More snow on the way

WEDNESDAY: A good amount of cloud cover this morning and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Breezy through the day, making it feel cooler. High temperatures will still rise into the low to mid 40s which will continue to help with melting snow, especially once sunshine works in from west to east in the afternoon behind a dry cold front. This will allow for more melting in the afternoon.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy for the evening with temperatures falling in the 30s. Winds turn more westerly overnight, and we’ll continue to have a breeze. Low temperatures tonight in the upper 20s to low 30s, but feeling colder when the breeze picks up.

THURSDAY: Some sunshine in the morning and cold with temperatures slowly rising in the 30s. More clouds through the day ahead of our next system. Still cool. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Snow showers move in from west to east around and after sunset. This can impact the evening commute meaning slick roads and slow travel. An earlier arrival time, means starting with a wetter snow and overall snow would be the lower end of the snowfall range. An arrival time closer to 6/7 pm would mean a drier snow, fluffier snow with colder temperatures and the higher snowfall range would be more likely. This is less liquid than the previous event on Monday meaning less available moisture.

Expect snow, heavy at times through the entire evening and tapering off between about midnight-3 am Friday morning. (Except for the Allegheny mountains where snow will continue into Friday).

This should overall be a drier snow but with the cold temperatures roads can be much more slick. There will be several inches of snow across the area but snow will be done falling by Friday morning. A cold night regardless with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Slick roads, plenty of ice.

Power outages are also possible but high wind is not a factor. Expect delays and closures into Friday morning.

Thursday January 6, 2022 (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Behind the system that moved through last night, we are in for a very cold day today. Temperatures starting in the 20s with clouds and slowly rising. We’ll keep clouds around through at least the early afternoon with sunshine peeking through at times. Rather windy for the day, occasional gusts to 20-30mph.

A bitterly cold afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. A frigid night will follow with clear skies and winds calming. Low temperatures in the single digits to around 10 degrees.

SATURDAY: Very cold this morning with sunshine and temperatures starting in the teens. Another cold afternoon. Lots of sunshine to start the weekend, but highs will only climb into the low to mid 30s for the warmest part of the day. Overnight, a few clouds will move in, so we’ll be cold, but not as frigid. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SUNDAY: Clouds quickly increase for this morning. We are watching another system that will bring some more rain to the area however a washout at this time is not expected. Because of the cold temperatures in the morning, starting out in the 20s, an earlier arrival time means some freezing rain and wintry mix to start.

If this can start at least late morning, then it would be rain. For now, we’ll call it scattered showers for the day. Stay tuned as we get closer because any freezing rain in the morning would be a big impact before changing to rain. Still a cool day with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight, a few breaks in the clouds and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Rain or wintry mix Sunday dependant on timing (WHSV)

MONDAY: The system that moved through on Sunday will usher in cooler temperatures to start the work week. A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and slowly rising. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and quite chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight, clear skies and frigid as low temperatures drop into the low to mid teens.

TUESDAY: Very cold for this morning with temperatures in the 20s early. A good amount of sunshine today, but another cold day on tap. Highs this afternoon in the low to mid 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.