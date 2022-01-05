Open Doors prepares for upcoming weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Winter weather in the forecast makes it tough on the homeless community when it comes to staying warm and out of harsh conditions.

Valley Open Doors of Harrisonburg will have their doors open in the evenings to help those in need to stay out of the snow and freezing temperatures. The shelter says if you are COVID negative, you can register to stay overnight from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“We’re still monitoring to see what the accumulation might be, but our general procedure is to keep the shelter open when there is wintery precipitation and if it’s calling for a significant amount we do keep them inside,” said Ashley Robinson, director of shelter operations.

For more information, visit the Valley Open Doors website.

