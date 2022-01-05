Advertisement

Open Doors prepares for upcoming weather

Homeless shelter open for winter weather
Homeless shelter open for winter weather(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Winter weather in the forecast makes it tough on the homeless community when it comes to staying warm and out of harsh conditions.

Valley Open Doors of Harrisonburg will have their doors open in the evenings to help those in need to stay out of the snow and freezing temperatures. The shelter says if you are COVID negative, you can register to stay overnight from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“We’re still monitoring to see what the accumulation might be, but our general procedure is to keep the shelter open when there is wintery precipitation and if it’s calling for a significant amount we do keep them inside,” said Ashley Robinson, director of shelter operations.

For more information, visit the Valley Open Doors website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam says a series of accidents, along with downed trees have hampered the state’s response...
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm
Next storm system
Another round of snow on the way
Shenandoah National Park reports missing woman
Shenandoah National Park: missing woman found safe
The suspect was identified as Charles Hood, 62, of Harrisonburg who was wanted on an...
Harrisonburg man arrested, charged after armed bank robbery
the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon L. Showman with two counts of felony...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for felony larceny

Latest News

Former Strasburg QB Chase Hart excited to join JMU
Former Strasburg QB Chase Hart excited to join JMU
JMU football star Wells Jr. enters transfer portal
JMU football star Wells Jr. enters transfer portal
A mobile home in Elkton was destroyed after a fire Christmas morning.
Fire in Elkton deemed arson
VDOT prepares for winter storms
VDOT prepares for another winter storm