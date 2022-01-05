Tiger Fuel working to meet propane demand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As power stays out people in the Charlottesville area are clamoring for propane to keep their generators running.

Tiger Fuel said Wednesday, Jan. 5, that it has seen calls for propane deliveries jump from 100 an hour to 300, and is working to keep up with the demand.

Increased demand combined with trucks that don’t have four-wheel drive are delaying delivery times.

“A lot of tanks we’re seeing we haven’t delivered to in six, seven years because the generators haven’t run since the Derecho that happened in 2013 or 14 was the last big, sustained-weather event that we had,” Tiger Fuel Chief Operating Officer Taylor Sutton said.

Tiger Fuel also says that if you are expecting a delivery to make sure that your driveway is clear so that the trucks don’t have to skip over your house if they can’t get in.

