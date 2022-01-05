Advertisement

Uber rider gets $600 bill after interstate shutdown

Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia
Winter storm snarled traffic on Interstate 95 in Virginia(WWNY)
By Associated Press and WTOP-FM
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of people were trapped on an icy stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia this week, but after Andrew Peters of Richmond finally made it home, he was hit with a giant Uber bill.

WTOP-FM reports that Peters was returning from San Francisco and didn’t understand the severity of the situation when he took an Uber from Dulles International Airport and got stuck.

After a nine-hour trek, Peters got home and paid a $200 bill. But then Peters says Uber added $400. He is disputing the additional charge.

According to Uber’s website, “heavy traffic may cause your trip to take longer than expected and to compensate your driver for the additional time, your fare may change.”

