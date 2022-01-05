VDOT crews continue to clear primary and secondary roads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Department of Transportation crews continue to clear roads and restore service following aftermath of the snow Monday, Jan. 3. Total snowfall accumulations ranged from two to 14 inches across the Commonwealth, according to a VDOT press release.

With more winter weather expected to arrive in parts of the Commonwealth this week, preparation has already begun with crews checking equipment and ensuring adequate material and supply levels.

VDOT urges motorists to limit nonessential travel and exercise extreme caution if they do need to drive. Temperatures are warming through the day, with melting snow creating risk of downed trees, breakage and more impacts to power lines.

As temperatures drop this evening, refreeze is expected. Those who must travel are urged to exercise extreme caution and reduce speeds when navigating icy roads.

Additional statewide updates:

Crews are continuing snow-removal operations around the clock to plow secondary roads and are actively clearing numerous downed trees.

Most Virginia 511 cameras are back online after being impacted by power outages caused by the storm.

Crews continue to work in 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day until all state-maintained roads are safe for travel.

Key reminders:

Postpone travel as long as possible to give crews time to treat roads.

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind the vehicle ahead of you.

Brake very lightly to keep your tires from slipping on pavement.

Do not pass snow plows.

Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

Crews will prioritize road clearing as follows:

Interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes will be cleared first.

Secondary and subdivision streets will be treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews will focus efforts on roads that are most frequently traveled.

For more information on winter weather travel, visit virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.