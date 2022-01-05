Advertisement

VDOT prepares for another winter storm

VDOT prepares for winter storms
VDOT prepares for winter storms(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With more snow in the upcoming forecast, the City of Harrisonburg and VDOT are preparing to treat the roads for the storm expected to hit Thursday evening.

Although the roads were unable to be treated for Monday’s snow storm due to wet roads beforehand, VDOT says this time crews will be able to pre-treat the roads ahead of time due to no rain in the forecast.

“We are expecting it to either start as snow or very quickly transition to snow, which does allow us to do our anti-icing or pre-treating,” said Ken Slack, communications specialist for VDOT.

Meanwhile, the City of Harrisonburg will have crews from the public works department ready to go Thursday evening in preparation for the upcoming snowfall.

“So we’ll have crews from the Harrisonburg public works department on standby Thursday preparing for the snow to start to fall,” said Mike Parks, director of communications for the city of Harrisonburg. “We anticipate that happening in the early evening hours so we ask people that if they do work until five, once you get home in the evening please stay home.”

Parks adds that the city is still considering what impacts this will have on Friday’s trash collection and will post an update to their social media pages once that is determined.

For updates, make sure to follow the city of Harrisonburg’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northam says a series of accidents, along with downed trees have hampered the state’s response...
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm
Next storm system
Another round of snow on the way
Shenandoah National Park reports missing woman
Shenandoah National Park: missing woman found safe
The suspect was identified as Charles Hood, 62, of Harrisonburg who was wanted on an...
Harrisonburg man arrested, charged after armed bank robbery
the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon L. Showman with two counts of felony...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for felony larceny

Latest News

Former Strasburg QB Chase Hart excited to join JMU
Former Strasburg QB Chase Hart excited to join JMU
JMU football star Wells Jr. enters transfer portal
JMU football star Wells Jr. enters transfer portal
Homeless shelter open for winter weather
Open Doors prepares for upcoming weather
A mobile home in Elkton was destroyed after a fire Christmas morning.
Fire in Elkton deemed arson