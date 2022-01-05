VDOT prepares for another winter storm

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With more snow in the upcoming forecast, the City of Harrisonburg and VDOT are preparing to treat the roads for the storm expected to hit Thursday evening.

Although the roads were unable to be treated for Monday’s snow storm due to wet roads beforehand, VDOT says this time crews will be able to pre-treat the roads ahead of time due to no rain in the forecast.

“We are expecting it to either start as snow or very quickly transition to snow, which does allow us to do our anti-icing or pre-treating,” said Ken Slack, communications specialist for VDOT.

Meanwhile, the City of Harrisonburg will have crews from the public works department ready to go Thursday evening in preparation for the upcoming snowfall.

“So we’ll have crews from the Harrisonburg public works department on standby Thursday preparing for the snow to start to fall,” said Mike Parks, director of communications for the city of Harrisonburg. “We anticipate that happening in the early evening hours so we ask people that if they do work until five, once you get home in the evening please stay home.”

Parks adds that the city is still considering what impacts this will have on Friday’s trash collection and will post an update to their social media pages once that is determined.

