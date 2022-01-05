Wells Jr. enters transfer portal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of the best wide receivers in JMU history has entered the transfer portal.

Antwane Wells Jr. announced Wednesday morning on Twitter that he is looking for a new home in college football.

“After a lot of thinking and praying I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal,” Wells Jr. said in his post. “I am truly blessed to have had the opportunity to play at James Madison University, I have made memories and bonds that I will cherish the rest of my life. I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches, and staff for taking me in and helping me with everything. Thank you JMU nation!”

THANK YOU JMU !! pic.twitter.com/pxymuqJBDs — Antwane Wells (@_Awells13) January 5, 2022

Wells Jr. set JMU single-season program records for receptions (83), receiving yards (1,250), and receiving touchdowns (15) this past season. He ranks third all-time at JMU with 21 career receiving TDs while his 116 receptions and 1,853 receiving yards ranks him ninth in both categories on the program’s career lists.

