$5 million announced for COVID testing centers across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - The Virginia Department of Health will open nine new Community Testing Centers (CTCs) to increase COVID testing availability across the Commonwealth, according to Governor Ralph Northam’s office.

Centers will be funded with an initial $5 million from the Virginia Department of Health, which is seeking FEMA funding to reimburse expenses and continue testing deployment. New testing centers will offer Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, which VDH says are the most reliable form of testing for COVID-19, and will supplement locally-coordinated Community Testing Events.

“Testing is a critical tool in our fight against COVID-19, and we must continue to do everything we can do increase access,” said Governor Northam. “As Virginians continue to grapple with a national shortage of rapid tests, expanding our PCR capabilities will ensure more Virginians have access to free, reliable testing and can better protect themselves and their families.”

The testing locations will be near or on the same property as existing VDH Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) in Roanoke, Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Prince William and Richmond that have been operating since October.

“Testing helps us identify individuals who are ill with the disease so the appropriate medical and public health actions can be taken and can help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Norm Oliver, Virginia’s health commissioner. “We understand that there is a lot of demand for testing, and this expanded capacity through the CTCs will help address some of these critical needs across the Commonwealth.”

These new testing centers are expected to administer more than 50,000 tests in January. Each of the nine sites will operate between 4-6 days per week and will be open from 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., depending on the location. The first CTC will open January 8 in Richmond, with eight more opening in the coming weeks.

To learn more about COVID-19 testing, visit the VDH COVID-19 Testing webpage.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.