Be careful snow shoveling: here’s why

Our area received its first snowstorm on Monday.
Our area received its first snowstorm on Monday.(WHSV)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The snow shovels have been out this week and will be staying out for the next few days.

Shoveling snow is a very strenuous task and really works out your heart. Fiona Albertson from Rockingham Fire and Rescue said this could cause serious issues like a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

“Potentially anyone could have these issues but people with underlying cardiac and respiratory conditions are certainly more at risk. People who are not physically fit or tend to be a little more overweight tend to have a little more difficulty, so you need to listen to your body,” said Albertson.

If you face those issues, Alberton said to see if a family or friend will do it for you or to break down the task into small parts.

