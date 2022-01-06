FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

THURSDAY: A little sunshine this morning as a weak cold front moved through last night. Temperatures starting above freezing, though they’ll be falling a bit early behind the front. Cloudy through the day ahead of our next system. Still cool. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40 for this afternoon.

Snow showers move in from west to east this evening. This will be after 3-5pm for our West Virginia locations. After 4-6pm in Virginia. This can impact the evening commute meaning slick roads and slow travel. This will be a wet snow to start with but expect slick roads after sunset. Bridges and overpasses will cool first and become very hazardous. This is less liquid than the previous event on Monday meaning less available moisture, but we’ll still see treacherous roads.

Travel is not advised during the entire evening, as this will be when we have the heaviest of the snow. This will end between midnight to 3am Friday morning ending from west to east.

Expect snow, heavy at times through the entire evening and especially at the tail end of the storm right before stopping.

This will be a wet snow to start and then turn into a drier snow but with the cold temperatures roads can be much more slick. Power outages are also possible.

The wind will not be an issue during the snowfall, however as soon as it ends, winds will pick up. This can lead to some additional power outages. A cold night regardless with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Slick roads, plenty of ice into Friday morning even though the snow will be over. Expect delays and closures into Friday morning.

We made a small adjustment to out forecast. 3-5″ for most of the area. The 5″ is really going to be where we have the higher ridges and some heavy bands setting up. The 4-8″ range is for the Alleghenies, along and west of Rt. 220 in the Highlands and any higher ridges above 3,000′ including Shenandoah mountain.

Thursday night, January 6, 2022 (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Behind the system that moved through last night, we are in for a very cold day today. Roads will be icy and slick in the morning. Temperatures starting in the 20s with clouds and slowly rising. We’ll keep clouds around through at least the early afternoon with sunshine peeking through at times. Rather windy for the day, occasional gusts to 20-30mph. Wind chills in the single digits. A bitterly cold afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

A frigid night will follow with clear skies and winds calming. Low temperatures in the single digits, our coldest night so far this season.

SATURDAY: Very cold this morning with sunshine and temperatures starting in the teens. Another cold afternoon. Lots of sunshine to start the weekend, but highs will only climb into the low to mid 30s for the afternoon. Overnight, a few clouds will move in, so we’ll be cold. Lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SUNDAY: Clouds quickly increase for this morning. We are watching another system that will bring some more rain to the area however a washout at this time is not expected. Because of the cold temperatures in the morning, starting out in the 20s, an earlier arrival time means some freezing rain and wintry mix to start.

If this can start at least late morning, then it would start and continue as just rain. For now, we’ll call it scattered showers for the day. Stay tuned as we get closer because any freezing rain in the morning would be a big impact before changing to rain. At this time we do feel a later arrival is most likely and that would mean no wintry precipitation, but this still needs to be monitored. Still a cool day with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight, a few breaks in the clouds and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Rain or wintry mix Sunday dependant on timing (WHSV)

MONDAY: The system that moved through on Sunday will usher in cooler temperatures to start the work week. A cold morning with temperatures in the 30s and slowly rising. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and quite chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight, clear skies and frigid as low temperatures drop into the low to mid teens.

TUESDAY: Very cold for this morning with temperatures in the 20s early. A good amount of sunshine today, but another cold day on tap. Highs this afternoon in the low to mid 30s. Another frigid night tonight with just a few passing clouds. Low temperatures in the mid to upper teens.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures begin to rebound for today. Lots of sun in the morning with temperatures in the 20s to start. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. A chilly day, but not nearly as cold. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.