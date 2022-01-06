Food from Brent Berry Food Drive distributed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley gathered at the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg Thursday to help unload school buses full of food from the Brent Berry Family Food Drive.

The buses were escorted from Bridgewater to Harrisonburg before they teamed up to help unload the items.

“This is just a blessing to get this food drive going,” said Captain Harold Gitau of the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg. “It helps supply our pantry throughout the year.”

Capt. Gitau says because of the Brent Berry Food Drive and what they have donated, it assures them that whoever is in need of food can come and get it.

