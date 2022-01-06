JMU adds another WR from transfer portal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison has added a wide receiver from the transfer portal for the second straight day.

Kobay White announced on Twitter Thursday evening that he joining the Dukes. White joins James Madison after playing at the FBS Power Five level for Boston College. After redshirting in 2016, he logged 96 receptions for 1,409 yards and hauled in 10 touchdowns across three seasons from 2017-2019. White was a preseason All-ACC pick in 2019 before he missed the entire 2020 season due to injury and had just one reception in 2021 before again dealing injury issues according to a report from BC Bulletin on SI.com.

White joins Monmouth transfer Terrance Greene Jr. as transfer wide receivers to commit to JMU in the last two days. The Dukes lost their leading receiver Antwane Wells Jr. to the transfer portal Wednesday morning.

