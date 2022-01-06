JMU adds grad transfer WR

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After losing a wideout earlier in the day to the transfer portal, JMU added a wide receiver to its roster Wednesday night.

Terrance Greene Jr. announced on Twitter that he is joining JMU as a grad transfer from Monmouth. He was a standout for the Hawks over four seasons where he hauled in 146 receptions for 2,087 yards, and 20 touchdowns. Greene played at JMU in 2019 when he registered four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown for Monmouth in an second round loss to the James Madison during the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

Greene’s announcement comes after JMU standout wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. announced Wednesday morning that he is entering the transfer portal.

