Advertisement

Jones pours in 32 points to lead EMU to win in first game since Dec. 11

Tim Jones led the way for Eastern Mennonite Wednesday night.
Tim Jones led the way for Eastern Mennonite Wednesday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tim Jones led the way for Eastern Mennonite Wednesday night.

Jones scored 32 points, including 20 in the first half, to lead EMU to a 91-83 victory over Washington & Lee at Yoder Arena. Jones knocked down six three-pointers and was a perfect six-of-six from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds and six assists.

The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the Royals, who were playing their first game since December 11 due to multiple schedule changes. Eastern Mennonite improves to 4-6 overall and 2-1 in ODAC play.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Next storm system
Another round of snow on the way
Shenandoah National Park reports missing woman
Shenandoah National Park: missing woman found safe
Northam says a series of accidents, along with downed trees have hampered the state’s response...
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm
The suspect was identified as Charles Hood, 62, of Harrisonburg who was wanted on an...
Harrisonburg man arrested, charged after armed bank robbery
the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon L. Showman with two counts of felony...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for felony larceny

Latest News

After losing a wideout earlier in the day to the transfer portal, JMU added a wide receiver to...
JMU adds grad transfer WR
Former Strasburg QB Chase Hart excited to join JMU
Former Strasburg QB Chase Hart excited to join JMU
JMU football star Wells Jr. enters transfer portal
JMU football star Wells Jr. enters transfer portal
One of the best wide receivers in JMU history has entered the transfer portal.
Wells Jr. enters transfer portal