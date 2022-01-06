Jones pours in 32 points to lead EMU to win in first game since Dec. 11

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tim Jones led the way for Eastern Mennonite Wednesday night.

Jones scored 32 points, including 20 in the first half, to lead EMU to a 91-83 victory over Washington & Lee at Yoder Arena. Jones knocked down six three-pointers and was a perfect six-of-six from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds and six assists.

The victory ended a three-game losing streak for the Royals, who were playing their first game since December 11 due to multiple schedule changes. Eastern Mennonite improves to 4-6 overall and 2-1 in ODAC play.

