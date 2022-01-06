Local insurance company gives advise to prevent your pipes busting

SHENANDOAH Co., Va (WHSV) - With temperatures falling into the single digits this week, your home becomes more prone to pipes freezing and busting. So what should you do?

We are beginning to experience the coldest weather so far this season and one of the last things you’d want to happen is pipes freezing over. Matt Helsley, president of Wightman Insurance Agency in Edinburg said they get calls rather frequently about busted pipes when it’s cold out. Repairs can be tens of thousands of dollars and cause a lot of damage to your home. There are some simple measures that can be done to prevent this from happening.

“Honestly, if you do the annual inspection from a plumber, that probably will take care of it because they’ll notice like, “Hey, these pipes are kind of old you know. It’s only going to cost X amount of dollars,” said Helsley. Some other things you can do to prevent freezing pipes is to keep water running at a low rate. This helps prevent any water from freezing.

Helsley said the biggest factor in these situations is the age of the pipes.

