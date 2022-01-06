Many Albemarle County residents still without power Jan. 6

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People across Albemarle County are frustrated as they spend another day without heat or power.

Crews with Dominion Energy have been working to fix outages caused by the snowstorm Monday, Jan. 3. However, more than 13,000 of its customers are still in the dark as of 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.

“We’re just feeling kind of stranded. A lot of people are staying with friends or just even sleeping in their cars,” Albemarle Co. resident Jojo Robertson said.

“The power lines are still down and we haven’t seen any trucks come by yet,” Albemarle Co. resident Bob Howard said.

Robertson says she has emptied her fridge, and is trying to keep food fresh outside, but is scared.

“When the snowstorm started, and we were in our apartments, we heard a big boom and I thought, ‘oh my god did a tree hit our building,’ you know? It’s really scary. So I looked out and the lights had gone out,” she said. “The ceiling lights just fell and burst.”

Howard says the outage is impacting more than just his home, its also his livelihood.

“It’s pretty tough,” he said. “My shop is here and I have a fish tank and dogs.”

Howard says he has a gas generator, but it takes a lot to keep it running.

“Five gallons would probably last about seven or eight hours, maybe, and we’ve been rolling through it,” he said.

Albemarle County has opened warming centers, but for some it isn’t enough.

“I think more can be done than warming rooms,” Robertson said. “You can go and stay until like 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. It’s colder at night. That makes no sense. They can do so much better in this area.”

The potential for another storm Thursday night could set efforts to restore electricity back.

