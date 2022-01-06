Advertisement

“Most impactful year to date” | RHSPCA reflects on 2021

1,625 RHSPCA animals found their forever homes in 2021.
1,625 RHSPCA animals found their forever homes in 2021.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 2022 marks the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA’s 50th year anniversary.

The shelter’s executive director Huck Nawaz said in the previous 49 years, 2021 was the RHSPCA’s “most impactful year to date.”

A record high of 1,625 animals found their forever homes in 2021 thanks to the RHSPCA, which is over 400 more animals than it adopted out in 2020.

“The programs made all of that success possible for us. The most impactful for us was the growth in our foster programs,” Nawaz said. “We average over 150 pets in foster throughout the year.”

Nawaz also noted that the shelter’s Community Cat Program helped many felines throughout the year.

This program started in 2021, offering vouchers for cats that live outdoors so owners can get the cats microchipped, altered, and vaccinated. Nawaz said this helps keep the community’s cat population down, therefore reducing the number of cats and kittens they intake at the shelter.

He said he hopes these programs continue to grow in 2022.

“Animals benefit so much from being away from the shelter in a home setting, so the two main focuses are going to be increasing those adoptions, particularly through foster homes for us, hence decreasing that reliance on transfers, and then, of course, decreasing intakes into the shelter for us,” Nawaz said.

A new year brings new goals, and Nawaz said a major goal for the shelter in 2022 is to create sustainability.

“We’re still relying on transfers to other shelters. While we did decrease that number, we did transfer over 400 pets to our partnering shelters,” Nawaz said. “We want to be self-sustaining.”

The shelter’s overall live-release rate was 95% in 2021.

For more information on the RHSPCA and its adoptable animals, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Next storm system
Another round of snow on the way
Shenandoah National Park reports missing woman
Shenandoah National Park: missing woman found safe
Northam says a series of accidents, along with downed trees have hampered the state’s response...
Virginia governor apologizing after people left stranded on I-95 in winter storm
The suspect was identified as Charles Hood, 62, of Harrisonburg who was wanted on an...
Harrisonburg man arrested, charged after armed bank robbery
the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office charged Brandon L. Showman with two counts of felony...
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for felony larceny

Latest News

Fire in Elkton deemed arson
Fire in Elkton deemed arson
Open Doors prepares for upcoming weather
Open Doors prepares for upcoming weather
VDOT prepares for another winter storm
VDOT prepares for another winter storm
It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30 along Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg near...
Valley family wants justice after hit-and-run on Port Republic Road