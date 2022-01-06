Advertisement

Northam declares state of emergency ahead of next winter storm; Virginia National Guard members also called

FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during...
FILE - In this Wednesday Nov 18, 2020. file photo, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Richmond, Va. Virginia lawmakers are set to start this year’s legislative session focused on COVID-19 relief efforts and legalizing marijuana. The 2021 session will kick off Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 with lawmakers meeting away from the Capitol as the state continues to wrestle with the impacts of a global pandemic that’s shut down school, closed businesses and left more than 5,000 Virginians dead in last 10 months, including a state senator. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Wednesday ahead of another round of winter weather that is expected in the state overnight on Thursday.

The storm is expected to come days after Monday’s winter storm that left several inches of snow on the ground and has people still without power. Some rural roadways are still impassable from snow, ice and debris.

“Having two bouts of snow and icy weather back to back makes it more likely communities will need additional help as they continue to recover from the first round of tree-snapping wet snow and ice that we saw Monday,” Northam said. “While we typically have ample resources for snow storms, these back-to-back events will generate landmark winter weather that requires extra flexibility. I am grateful to the hundreds of first responders and emergency personnel who continue to work around the clock to keep Virginians safe.”

The National Weather Service predicts that the storm could cause additional downed trees, more electrical outages, and impacts on travel conditions in parts of the state.

“Because the second storm is expected to continue to exacerbate damage from the first one, the emergency order will cover expenses for the combined storm events,” a release said.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management requested that the Virginia National Guard give teams to help clear roads with fallen trees.

Officials said 20 soldiers with chain saws will muster in Southwest Virginia by Thursday morning and another group of 20 Airmen with chain saws will muster in the Virginia Beach area.

“From there, those groups could move by tactical trucks capable of navigating through heavy snow to locations in the Southwest Virginia and Central Virginia areas. Additional Virginia Army National Guard, Virginia Air National Guard and Virginia Defense Force personnel will be on duty in the Richmond area providing logistics, administrative and operations center support to the personnel in the field,” a release said.

All Guard members were alerted Wednesday evening and will be ready for duty by noon on Thursday.

You can read the full declaration, here.

