Shenandoah Valley remembers Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On the one-year anniversary of the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, activists in the Shenandoah Valley will remember the day with a democracy vigil.

Andrea Jackson planned the event with the help of Staunton Organizing. It will run from 6:30-8:00 p.m. on Zoom.

Jackson said the event is meant to show that democracy isn’t a partisan issue. She said she hopes the event will help people deal with everything that happened one year ago today.

“How do we deal with that as a nation? How do we move forward? How can we move forward in a positive, non-blaming way?” Jackson said.

Jackson said there will be many speakers, and they’ll show a video from the insurrection. They’ll also list the names of the people who died at the Capitol, along with people who died by suicide after being affected by the events.

At the end, she said there will be a call to action.

“I think it will be very, like cathartic for the community because, to me, I was very emotional and a little disturbed about what happened, and I think people still are,” Jackson said.

Jackson said last year’s events are personal for her, as they are for many others.

“I’m really pressing this because I have been a soldier, and I have taken that oath to defend our country and constitution from foreign and domestic threats, and clearly this was a domestic threat,” Jackson said.

She said the event is meant to remind people that voters determine the outcome of elections, and that democracy is for everyone, regardless of race, religion or zip code.

“What we’re trying to do is kind of make awareness about how this is an ongoing occurrence. It’s not just one event that happened tragically on January 6. It’s the erosion of our democracy,” Jackson said.

The vigil is virtual, and you can find the Facebook event page here , and the Zoom link here. Jackson said you’re invited to join in at any point, even if you’re late.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.