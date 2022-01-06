VDOT urges motorists to prepare for winter weather

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Department of Transportation crews are working around the clock to handle incoming winter weather across the state, while continuing to clear remnants of Monday’s storm.

Teams statewide are pre-treating interstates and primary and major secondary roadways ahead of potential snow and stand ready with necessary equipment and adequate material and supply levels.

Accumulating snow is forecasted to impact the commonwealth Thursday night, with the western and central part of the state expected to get the brunt of this storm like it did earlier this week. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected over the weekend, potentially causing refreeze that will create icy conditions.

VDOT urges motorists in affected areas to limit nonessential travel and exercise extreme caution if they must drive. Give snowplows space and time to operate. Motorists should continue to monitor changing weather and road conditions before considering travel.

Teams in central Virginia reportedly made progress overnight reaching more residential areas on low-volume and subdivisions streets, as crews worked to start clearing neighborhoods ahead of the inclement weather expected tonight.

As a reminder, interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes will be cleared first. Secondary and subdivision streets will be treated in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews will focus efforts on roads that are most frequently traveled.

Key reminders from VDOT:

Postpone travel as long as possible to give crews time to treat roads.

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination.

Do not pass snow plows.

Keep an emergency winter weather kit in your vehicle which includes food, water, first aid materials, tools and blankets in the event of a breakdown or stoppage.

Visit 511Virginia.org for the latest road conditions before traveling. If possible, avoid travel until precipitation stops and road conditions improve.

