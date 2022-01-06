Virginia State Police is advising drivers to delay travel during overnight winter storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the second round of winter weather making its way across Virginia Thursday night into Friday morning, Virginia State Police are encouraging drivers to be vigilant.

This reminder comes after troopers responded to 1,220 crashes and 1,414 disabled/stuck vehicles statewide on Monday and Tuesday.

Troopers say there were no weather-related traffic deaths reported during the first round of winter weather - including the incident on I-95 in Fredericksburg.

Major R.C. Maxey Jr., Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations Deputy Director spoke about the upcoming winter storm.

“State Police is prepared for this latest round of winter weather. We will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists. We will extend shifts, call out additional troopers, and redirect resources when and where needed, just as we did earlier this week,” Maxey said.

VSP is giving some tips if you have to travel during the storm:

Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle- car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle - before you travel.

Use your headlights - in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.

Drive for conditions - slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.- Always buckle up.

Avoid distractions - put down the phone.

If you want to learn more about how to prepare for winter weather, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.