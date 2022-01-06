VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper E. Smith is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Page County. The crash happened Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. along Route 340, 1 mile east of Route 616 (Leaksville Rd).

VSP says a 2000 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Rte. 340 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and collided with several trees.

The driver of the Nissan, 77-year-old Lynn P. Houser of Stanley, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Houser was wearing a seatbelt.

A medical emergency is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

