VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper M. Albert is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Monday, January 3, 2021, at 4:45 p.m. along Route 55 (Front Royal Rd.) near West Jackson St.

VSP says a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling west on Rte. 55 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2009 Freightliner box truck.

The driver of the Honda, 43-year-old Howard T. Violett Jr. of Edinburg, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment where he later succumbed to his injuries. VSP says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 50-year-old male of Front Royal, was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt, according to VSP.

A medical condition is being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

