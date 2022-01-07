Drive-thru COVID testing continues at University Park Jan. 10 and 13

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) will continue to host COVID-19 testing site at JMU University Park for two clinics happening Monday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 13. The clinic time remains the same, operating from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

CSHD staff made the decision to change sites following excess traffic at the Hillandale Park clinic on January 4. JMU U-PARK provides additional space to meet the current need for testing in the health district, according to a press release.

CSHD administered over 700 tests during the week of January 4, and expect similar turnout next week.

PCR tests are available for individuals with symptoms of COVID-19, or those who have been exposed to someone with a supposed or confirmed case. Eligibility screening will occur onsite.

Results are delivered by a health department official 48-72 hours after testing. No pre-registration is required for this clinic, but appointments are available while supplies last.

CSHD asks testing patrons to avoid arriving before the 9:00 a.m. start time, to ensure staff have adequate time to set up the clinic.

Testing is a crucial tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and there are options for testing throughout the district. Those seeking additional testing opportunities can visit the VDH Testing Sites webpage and search using zip code.

For questions about the VDH Testing Site, please contact the VDH Call Center at 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343).

