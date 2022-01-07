Advertisement

Drive-thru COVID testing continues at University Park Jan. 10 and 13

A drive through COVID-19 testing sit at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg was backed up all the...
A drive through COVID-19 testing sit at Hillandale Park in Harrisonburg was backed up all the way to South Main Street on Tuesday, and ended with some people being turned away without a test after the site reached its capacity.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) will continue to host COVID-19 testing site at JMU University Park for two clinics happening Monday, Jan. 10 and Thursday, Jan. 13. The clinic time remains the same, operating from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

CSHD staff made the decision to change sites following excess traffic at the Hillandale Park clinic on January 4. JMU U-PARK provides additional space to meet the current need for testing in the health district, according to a press release.

CSHD administered over 700 tests during the week of January 4, and expect similar turnout next week.

PCR tests are available for individuals with symptoms of COVID-19, or those who have been exposed to someone with a supposed or confirmed case. Eligibility screening will occur onsite.

Results are delivered by a health department official 48-72 hours after testing. No pre-registration is required for this clinic, but appointments are available while supplies last.

CSHD asks testing patrons to avoid arriving before the 9:00 a.m. start time, to ensure staff have adequate time to set up the clinic.

Testing is a crucial tool in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and there are options for testing throughout the district. Those seeking additional testing opportunities can visit the VDH Testing Sites webpage and search using zip code.

For questions about the VDH Testing Site, please contact the VDH Call Center at 877-ASK-VDH3 (877-275-8343).

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30 along Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg near...
Valley family wants justice after hit-and-run on Port Republic Road
Harrisonburg shelter-in-place lifted, suspect in custody
Rockingham Co. Sheriff: Shooting suspect in custody after brief pursuit in Harrisonburg
VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Police in Virginia search for man missing since snowstorm

Latest News

UVA Rotunda (FILE)
UVA moves booster deadline to Jan. 14
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 18,309 Friday
New GOP leaders say Virginia to join vax mandate challenges
As the omicron variant spreads, Sentara Health Care is reporting higher-than-ever caseloads.
Sentara reports higher-than-ever COVID-19 caseloads