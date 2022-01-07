Advertisement

Eagles anticipating return to competition after multiple schedule changes

The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team is eagerly awaiting its next game after multiple,...
The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team is eagerly awaiting its next game after multiple, recent contests were called off.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team is eagerly awaiting its next game after multiple, recent contests were called off.

Within the last week the Eagles have had three consecutive games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 issues with opponents. One of those matchups was rescheduled with a replacement opponent but that game was also called off due to virus issues just hours before tip-off.

Bridgewater has not played since December 17.

“You know, you can’t sit here and feel sorry for yourself,” said Bridgewater head coach Steven Enright. “Because you know this is not unique to us so we have to keep perspective that there are people both in the basketball world and outside basketball world...that are having a lot worse time than we are.”

Enright says the team has found creative ways to scrimmage during practice over the last few days. The Eagles are scheduled to play next Wednesday (Jan. 12) at Virginia Wesleyan.

Schedule changes are not unique to the Eagles this season. The Bridgewater women, both Eastern Mennonite University teams, and both Mary Baldwin University squads have dealt with canceled or postponed games as well.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Next storm system
Another round of snow on the way
It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30 along Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg near...
Valley family wants justice after hit-and-run on Port Republic Road
The suspect was identified as Charles Hood, 62, of Harrisonburg who was wanted on an...
Harrisonburg man arrested, charged after armed bank robbery
A mobile home in Elkton was destroyed after a fire Christmas morning.
Fire in Elkton deemed arson
Rockingham County Public Schools
Area schools respond after CDC guidance changes

Latest News

James Madison has added a wide receiver from the transfer portal for the second straight day.
JMU adds another WR from transfer portal
Jones scores 32, leads EMU to victory over Washington & Lee
Jones scores 32, leads EMU to victory over Washington & Lee
Tim Jones led the way for Eastern Mennonite Wednesday night.
Jones pours in 32 points to lead EMU to win in first game since Dec. 11
After losing a wideout earlier in the day to the transfer portal, JMU added a wide receiver to...
JMU adds grad transfer WR