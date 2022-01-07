Eagles anticipating return to competition after multiple schedule changes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College men’s basketball team is eagerly awaiting its next game after multiple, recent contests were called off.

Within the last week the Eagles have had three consecutive games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 issues with opponents. One of those matchups was rescheduled with a replacement opponent but that game was also called off due to virus issues just hours before tip-off.

Bridgewater has not played since December 17.

“You know, you can’t sit here and feel sorry for yourself,” said Bridgewater head coach Steven Enright. “Because you know this is not unique to us so we have to keep perspective that there are people both in the basketball world and outside basketball world...that are having a lot worse time than we are.”

Enright says the team has found creative ways to scrimmage during practice over the last few days. The Eagles are scheduled to play next Wednesday (Jan. 12) at Virginia Wesleyan.

Schedule changes are not unique to the Eagles this season. The Bridgewater women, both Eastern Mennonite University teams, and both Mary Baldwin University squads have dealt with canceled or postponed games as well.

