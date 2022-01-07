Former JMU softball star Ford earns spot on Team USA

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Former James Madison softball star Jailyn Ford has earned a spot on the 2022 USA Softball Women’s National Team.

Ford is one of eighteen players chosen to compete for Team USA in the upcoming World Games, which are scheduled to be played in July in Birmingham, Alabama. Ford earned a spot on the team by competing in selection trials at the Jackie Robinson Training Center in Vero Beach, Fla. from January 1-6.

A left-handed pitcher who also was a standout hitter, Ford is one of the all-time greats at JMU. She posted a 1.51 ERA at James Madison while logging 815 strikeouts and tossing 31 shutouts. She batted .455 with 46 home runs for the Dukes but will primarily serve as a pitcher for Team USA.

