A frigid end to the week

FRIDAY: Today is another First Alert Weather Day. Behind the system that moved through last night, we are in for a very cold day today. Roads will be icy and slick in the morning. Please avoid travel, especially this morning, as road crews are continuing to clear the roads! Temperatures starting in the upper teens to low 20s relatively clear skies and slowly rising. We’ll keep more clouds than sun for the first half of the day, then see some more sunshine into the afternoon.

Rather windy for the day, occasional gusts to 20-30mph for the Shenandoah Valley. Higher wind gusts across our West Virginia locations up to 40 mph. This will cause wind chills this morning will be in the single digits for the Valley and below zero at times in West Virginia, especially at higher elevations. A bitterly cold afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s, but feeling like the teens at the warmest part of the day. If you plan to be outside to enjoy the snow tonight, you’ll definitely want to cover up any exposed skin, as frostbite can settle in very quickly with these wind chills.

A very frigid night will follow with clear skies and winds calming. As the winds settle this evening, temperatures will be dropping into the teens before midnight. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits overnight everywhere. This will lead to a high risk for frozen pipes. Take precautions now, such as dripping water from a faucet overnight and opening up cupboards to allow warm air to flow across pipes along outside walls.

SATURDAY: Very cold this morning with sunshine and temperatures starting rising into the teens. We will have lots of sunshine today, which will help with melting for areas that get direct sunlight. However, afternoon highs will only reach into the lower 30s, so shaded areas that are untouched will stay snow-covered and icy today.

A very cold evening with temperatures in the 20s under clear skies. We’ll stay clear for a good part of the night, but more clouds will move in closer to daybreak head of our next system. Low temperatures in the mid to upper teens to around 20.

SUNDAY: Clouds for the morning with temperatures in the 30s. We are watching another system that will bring some more rain to the area however a washout at this time is not expected. This system is trending to just be rain showers, maybe a brief period of freezing rain if this system arrives earlier in the morning.

If this can start at least late morning, which is appearing more likely, then it would start and continue as just rain. However, you’ll want to stay tuned as we get closer because any freezing rain in the morning would be a higher impact to the area with cold temperatures allowing ice to accumulate quickly. At this time we do feel a later arrival is most likely and that would mean no wintry precipitation, but this still needs to be monitored. Still a cool day with highs in the mid 40s. Overnight, decreasing clouds and cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: The system that moved through on Sunday will usher in cooler temperatures to start the work week. A very cold morning with temperatures in the 20s and slowly rising. More clouds than sun for the afternoon and quite chilly. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Overnight, clear skies and frigid as low temperatures drop into the single digits to around 10 degrees.

TUESDAY: Frigid to start the day with temperatures in the teens. A good amount of sunshine today, but another cold day on tap. Highs this afternoon will only reach the mid to upper 20s with a few spots near 30 despite the abundant sunshine. Another very cold night tonight with skies staying clear. Low temperatures in the low to mid teens.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures begin to rebound for the next couple of days. A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 20s to start. Partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Still a cold day, but not as frigid. Highs today in the mid to upper 30s. We’ll keep a few clouds around overnight. A cold night, but again, not as frigid. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

THURSDAY: A much more pleasant day. A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s. A milder afternoon with lots of sunshine. Highs today in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees, which will feel very pleasant compared to the last several days. A great day to enjoy some time outside.

