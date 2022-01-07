Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman shot after man’s gun accidentally discharges at Ohio shooting range

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A man shot himself and injured a woman after his firearm accidentally discharged at a shooting range, police said.

WOIO obtained a video from the Parma Police Department showing the shooting at the Parma Armory Shooting Center on Dec. 23.

Officers said a single bullet from the man’s 9mm Glock 17 handgun went through his hand and into the woman’s stomach area and leg.

The video showed staff members rushing to the aid of the two after hearing the gunshot.

The two were treated at a nearby hospital and released.

The man and woman are related, and police said the woman declined to pursue any charges in the case.

The shooting range has offered both of them complimentary firearms safety classes.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30 along Port Republic Road in Harrisonburg near...
Valley family wants justice after hit-and-run on Port Republic Road
VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County
Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm...
Police in Virginia search for man missing since snowstorm
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Shenandoah County

Latest News

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown in a file photo, accused the union of politicizing a pandemic,...
Chicago mayor: Hopeful for deal in COVID teachers union dispute
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: Family wants max sentences for 3 convicted of Arbery’s death
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sidney Poitier...
Oscar winner and groundbreaking star Sidney Poitier dies
A girl kicks at snow in New York's Times Square, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. A winter storm that has...
Winter storm snarls travel, gives some schools the day off
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
Mother and child among 3 dead in Alabama murder-suicide, officials say