Harrisonburg Deputy Fire Chief Steve Morris earns national designation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) – Steve Morris, the current Harrisonburg Fire Department Deputy Chief of Operations, has earned the prestigious designation of Chief Fire Officer (CFO) conferred by the Commission on Professional Credentialing.

The 23-year veteran of HFD is one of only 1,594 designees worldwide.

The CPC awards the CFO designation after an individual successfully meets all the organization’s criteria, including an assessment of the applicant’s education, experience, professional development, technical competencies, contributions to the profession, and community involvement.

Candidates are evaluated to ensure they possess the requisite knowledge, skills, and abilities required for the fire and rescue emergency services profession.

“Chief Morris is an extraordinary person. His designation as a CFO is a demonstration of his commitment to lifelong learning and professional development,” Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “It is a true privilege to work beside him.”

He has successfully completed the competitive and challenging Executive Fire Officer program offered through the National Fire Academy, a division of the United States Fire Administration. He also is an adjunct instructor for the Virginia Department of Fire Programs.

Chief Morris oversees the day-to-day operations of HFD’s four fire stations, including assigned personnel, and manages the Department’s fleet program.

