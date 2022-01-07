Harrisonburg PD arrests suspect for embezzling nearly $1 million

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On October 12, 2021 the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) contacted the Harrisonburg Police Department regarding an employee suspected of embezzling a substantial sum of money between 2019 and 2021.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Andrew Hahn of Winchester, who was employed as the Information Technology (IT) Manager at the HRCSB.

HRCSB management was alerted by other employees to minor discrepancies and missing equipment, which triggered an internal investigation and an external financial audit, according to a HPD press release.

Hahn, who was terminated after the start of the investigation, is accused of embezzling nearly $1 million from the agency. As the IT Manager, Hahn had control and oversight of requests for proposal (RFPs) for IT related needs.

Hahn is accused of creating a shell company, submitting an RFP and awarding the contract to himself through the shell company. Hahn used the shell company to significantly up-charge products that he provided and charged for products that were never delivered to HRCSB.

A large part of the embezzled funds went to support his lifestyle habits as well as personal financial investments, according to HPD.

On January 5, 2022, detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit and the Winchester Police Department executed several search warrants in Winchester.

Detectives recovered financial records and electronic devices with suspected digital evidence, and seized two vehicles, which were reportedly purchased using embezzled funds.

Hahn was taken into custody without incident and charged with felony money laundering and five counts of felony embezzlement.

Since his arrest in Winchester, Hahn was transferred to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

The investigation revealed that the employer followed common and standard business practices, including internal and external audits, but Hahn found a way to circumvent safeguards.

The HRCSB has fully cooperated with HPD’s investigation and has added additional controls to prevent similar actions in the future.

HPD received investigative support from the Office of the Attorney General, Homeland Security Investigations, Winchester Police Department and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are being considered.

If you have any further information to assist in the investigation, please call Detective Matthias at 540-437-2669 or email him at bradley.matthias@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

